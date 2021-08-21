Crestview police investigating murder

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating a murder they said happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred on East Walnut Avenue. The deceased victim was found in the suspect’s car. Police are not revealing the identity of the victim at this time.

Authorities said they were able to quickly identify a suspect and the suspect was later detained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department at around 6:30 Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be assisting with processing the crime scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities said additional information will be provided at its conclusion and suspect information will be released at that time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Governor Ron DeSantis announces a monoclonal antibody treatment site will come to Bay County

Florida Georgia Line returning to Gulf Coast Jam in June 2022

Two Wewahitchka women run marathon on Mount Kilimanjaro

LOCAL VETERAN'S HOME REBUILT

Abandoned vessel to be removed from Cape San Blas

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY IN LYNN HAVEN

More Local News

Don't Miss