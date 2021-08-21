Crestview police investigating murder

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — The Crestview Police Department is investigating a murder they said happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred on East Walnut Avenue. The deceased victim was found in the suspect’s car. Police are not revealing the identity of the victim at this time.

Authorities said they were able to quickly identify a suspect and the suspect was later detained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department at around 6:30 Saturday afternoon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be assisting with processing the crime scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities said additional information will be provided at its conclusion and suspect information will be released at that time.