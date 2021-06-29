Crestview man killed when dump truck snarls power lines

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Crestview man was killed Tuesday when the dump truck ghe was driving became ensnared in power lines, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on private property near Mossyhead Main Street and Range Road 214, troopers said. A 46-year-old Crestview man was attempting to unload a dump truck on private property and “did not observe a set of powerlines above the truck,” troopers wrote in a news release.

They added that when he dumped the load the powerlines “became entangled in his truck.”

“The driver attempted to exit the vehicle and became himself entangled in the powerlines,” troopers wrote. “Due to the lines still being active the track became engulfed in flames.”

The incident is under investigation.