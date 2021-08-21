Crestview man faces multiple charges after crashing his car

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Less than three months after a Crestview man led Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase that ended in his arrest, the same man now faces several charges in connection to an incident in Crestview on Friday.

34-year-old Tremayne Drake is facing fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of people or property, driving with a suspended license, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and more.

Authorities said Drake was spotted running a stop sign at School Avenue and Benjamin Street. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop but Drake sped up going around 70 miles per hour in a neighborhood before crashing into a ditch and overturning off of Williams Avenue.

Deputies found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA, digital scales and more in the car.