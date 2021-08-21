Crestview man faces multiple charges after crashing his car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Less than three months after a Crestview man led Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase that ended in his arrest, the same man now faces several charges in connection to an incident in Crestview on Friday.

34-year-old Tremayne Drake is facing fleeing and eluding with disregard to the safety of people or property, driving with a suspended license, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and more.

Authorities said Drake was spotted running a stop sign at School Avenue and Benjamin Street. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop but Drake sped up going around 70 miles per hour in a neighborhood before crashing into a ditch and overturning off of Williams Avenue.

Deputies found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA, digital scales and more in the car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Governor Ron DeSantis announces a monoclonal antibody treatment site will come to Bay County

Florida Georgia Line returning to Gulf Coast Jam in June 2022

Two Wewahitchka women run marathon on Mount Kilimanjaro

LOCAL VETERAN'S HOME REBUILT

Abandoned vessel to be removed from Cape San Blas

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY IN LYNN HAVEN

More Local News

Don't Miss