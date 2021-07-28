Crestview man charged with molesting child

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigation ended with a Crestview man charged with molesting a child on numerous occasions.

Brandon Dykes

According to OSCO, investigators found evidence of the crimes on two of Dyke’s cell phones and said the molestations took place between February 2017 and June 2021.

Brandon Dykes, 36, was arrested on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, four counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, six counts of possession of child pornography, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.