Crestview city offices remain closed

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — City offices will remain closed Thursday as Crestview officials assess possible floodwater related damage in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

Several low-lying streets flooded around Crestview and are closed as of this release, including Antioch Road, which is long prone to flooding around the Juniper Creek bridge area and farther west.

Other road closures include Ashley Drive, especially where it descends to meet Antioch Road; Valley Road where it crosses Twin Creek; First Avenue, and Shady Lane. Many Crestview area roads in the county’s jurisdiction, including multiple north county dirt roads, also are closed.

The city remains under the state of emergency declared Wednesday by the mayor in coordination with comparable Okaloosa County and state declarations.

“The safety of our citizens is our foremost concern as we assess the impact of Hurricane Sally on our city,” Mayor Whitten said in a news release. “We are working as fast as prudently possible to reopen our city services and streets and appreciate our citizens’ understanding and cooperation.”

Residents are encouraged to visit the city’s website and Facebook page for up-to-the-minute updates on road and city office closures.