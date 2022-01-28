PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A suspect was arrested after making fraudulent purchases with a credit card, according to the Panama City Police Department.

Bryan Lee Fussell, 41, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of criminal use of personal identification information and two counts of dealing in stolen property for providing the stolen cigarettes from a convenience store.

Fussell used a credit card that was lost in a local parking lot to make more than $260 in purchases of cigarettes from a convenience store, police said.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-

872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama

City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.