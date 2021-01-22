Crash stalls traffic at 15th Street and Everitt Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A traffic crash that knocked down a power pole was causing traffic issues at 15th Street and Everitt Avenue Friday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol wrote that a 26-year-old woman in an SUV, “came to a stop in the cross-over and failed to recognize eastbound traffic, causing Vehicle-2, a white in color Isuzu Flatbed truck to collide into her right front.”

The impact sent the truck into a power pole and caused it to snap in half.

The driver of the truck, a 63-year-old man from Pensacola, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. FHP estimated that the intersection would be cleared around 6 p.m.

