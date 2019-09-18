Crash on Front Beach sends man to hospital

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Tuesday night Panama City Beach Police officers responded to a traffic crash with injuries involving a car and a motorcycle on Front Beach Road.

The crash involved a 2017 Honda Accord,driven by Jennifer Dehart of Wellborn, Florida, and a 2003 Honda CRF100 motorcycle driven by a white male.

The police report said the motorcyclist was traveling east bound on the west bound shoulder of Front Beach Road and the Honda Accord was traveling West on Front Beach Road. The driver of the Honda Accord turned north from Front Beach Road into Gulf World, into the path of the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Bay Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.