UPDATE (7:27 a.m. CST) — Florida Highway Patrol officials confirmed the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital. Traffic is expected to be blocked for a while as officials work the scene.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol officials said traffic is being impacted on U.S. Highway 98 (Back Beach Road) after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at U.S. Highway 98 and Allison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. FHP officials said there are injuries related to the crash.

Traffic heading eastbound toward Panama City on Back Beach Road is being re-routed. Authorities encourage drivers to avoid the area.