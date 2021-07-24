Crash investigation leads to battery arrest

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an FHP Trooper was finishing his crash investigation for a crash with road obstruction on County Road 389 near 40th Plaza, while waiting for White’s Wrecker to remove the vehicle from the roadway, and it was reported an altercation had occurred, according to Lieutenant Jason King.

Ronald Paul McGill, a 49-year-old male of Panama City, had become agitated having to wait and wanted to attempt to drive around the road obstruction and wrecker driver to his destination, according to the trooper’s investigation.

McGill exited his vehicle and confronted the wrecker driver and as heated words were exchanged, McGill punched the wrecker driver on the left side of his face, King said.

The wrecker driver immediately removed himself from the situation.

At the conclusion of the investigation of the incident aside from the crash, McGill was arrested for Battery and transported to the Bay County Jail without further incident.