CRA assessment payments made easier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach, two segments of the community redevelopment agency (CRA) plan are now complete and the way residents pay for their assessment is becoming easier.

The assessment will be paid by residents and business owners living within the CRA limits and will cover the maintenance fees.

The council implemented the assessment last year but it’s been put in place since the CRA was created 20 years ago.

This past year, the assessment was put in place too late to get it on residents’ tax roll, so they got a separate form informing them of the fee.

Next year though, Mayor Mike Thomas says the residents will only get one tax roll.

“People couldn’t pay online, we couldn’t do things, we were in the infancy stages of collecting it and it was inconvenient for people to write checks or bring it in or do stuff, so that will go away next year. It’ll all be when you get your regular property taxes, there will be a line item there,” Thomas said.

The council is also moving forward with two $40 million bonds to speed up the CRA process.

The first bond would be put in place this year, the other in possibly 2025.

The city’s legal team will bring back formal resolutions to the council soon to approve.

Segment three of the CRA will be under construction soon.