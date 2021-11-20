CPAR raises money for charity through Festival of Trees

CPAR hoped to raise around $20,000 for charity through its Festival of Trees.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors celebrated its third annual Festival of Trees on Saturday.

Around 200 guests were in attendance, with 15 trees being auctioned off. There were also 59 items like cakes, baskets of goods and Christmas gifts available in a silent auction.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the Life Management Center’s Integrated Primary Care Program.

“If more people see these kinds of events they might go out there and come up with an event of their own to also try to benefit other people in the community,” realtor Tammie Charbono said. “So I’m hoping this is like a ripple effect and there’s going to be more people out there wanting to do events like this.”

The Chair of the Festival of Trees, Pam Mathis hoped to raise more than $20,000. If the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors raised $23,000 on Saturday, it would surpass $60,000 in donations for the year.

“Each of us have a responsibility in my opinion to give back to our community,” Mathis said.