PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – During the month of July real estate agents across the state are hosting beach clean-up events to help save our marine life and keep our coastline beautiful.

In Bay County, local organizations are participating in these efforts.

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors or CPAR is hosting a beach clean-up tomorrow, Saturday, July 8th at the M.B. Miller County Pier from 8 to 10 in the morning.

The Women’s Council of Realtors Central Panhandle, Gulf World Marine Institute, and Keep PCB Beautiful are all contributing to this year’s beach clean-up.

“It’s really important for these beach cleanups to help our marine life,” said Lauren Albrittain, Stranding Coordinator at Gulf World Marine Institute. “Essentially all this debris that is on the beach can end up in the water where they are more likely to interact with it. And that means they can ingest it or can get entangled in it, and that causes problems.”

“Bring your kids, bring your family,” CPAR & YPN Chair Misty Curtis said. “It’s fun to come out here. It’s beautiful out here. So just bring a crowd and let’s make it beautiful again.”

Buckets, tools for picking up trash, gloves, and trash bags will all be provided when you arrive.

However, organizers recommend you bring your own water and sunscreen to the event.

A registration tent will be set up by the entrance of the pier for volunteers to register.

Last year, 42 volunteers gathered over 300 pounds of trash. Organizers are looking to exceed those numbers this year.

For more information on the event, click here.