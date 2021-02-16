COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Calhoun and Liberty county

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County have opened up more appointments for the coronavirus vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, Florida residents ages 65 and older can make a vaccine appointment for Wednesday.

The appointments will begin at 7:30 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. depending on the weather. If the weather holds off, they may open appointments past 2 p.m. If you make an appointment and it is canceled due to weather, they will automatically reschedule you.

The vaccines will be administered at both the Calhoun and Liberty county health department offices. Appointments are only available by phone. Qualified Florida residents can call the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County at (850) 674-5645 or the Florida Department of Health in Liberty County at (850) 643-2415 to make an appointment. There is no need to call both phone numbers for an appointment.

The vaccine screening form is available online and can be found here. If you are not able to print a screening form, they will have them at the vaccine site for you to fill out.

The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County said if you can’t call on Tuesday, you can call Wednesday morning to see if they still have open appointments.