COVID-19 testing site reaches capacity in Bay County

A free drive-thru Coronavirus testing site at the former Springfield City Hall reached capacity before even opening Tuesday morning.

Cars started lining up for testing at 1:00 a.m., with the health department set to begin the testing at 9:00 a.m.

Health department officials said they reached capacity before 8:00 a.m.

If you are presenting symptoms, you may also make a separate appointment to get tested with DOH-Bay by calling 850-872-4455 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, vomiting, diarrhea or sore throat.