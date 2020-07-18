COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County “are increasing daily”

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, the Florida Department of Health in Jackon County announced three additional deaths of Jackson County residents due to COVID-19 related issues, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll in the county to 10.
The residents are an 86-year-old female, and 85-year-old female and a 77-year-old male.
“The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and number of deaths in increasing daily,” said Sandy Martin, the Jackson County Health Department health officer in a news release. “The virus is here and our friends and loved ones are dying from it.”
She added that it is up to the community to work together to slow the virus by following social distancing guidelines, avoiding large groups and wearing masks. Martin said it is important for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to perform contact tracing and self-isolate.
Jackson County currently has 769 positive cases, with 291 associated with correctional facilities and 195 associated with long-term care facilities, according to DOH-Jackson.