COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County “are increasing daily”

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, the Florida Department of Health in Jackon County announced three additional deaths of Jackson County residents due to COVID-19 related issues, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll in the county to 10.

The residents are an 86-year-old female, and 85-year-old female and a 77-year-old male.

“The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases and number of deaths in increasing daily,” said Sandy Martin, the Jackson County Health Department health officer in a news release. “The virus is here and our friends and loved ones are dying from it.”

She added that it is up to the community to work together to slow the virus by following social distancing guidelines, avoiding large groups and wearing masks. Martin said it is important for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to perform contact tracing and self-isolate.

Jackson County currently has 769 positive cases, with 291 associated with correctional facilities and 195 associated with long-term care facilities, according to DOH-Jackson.