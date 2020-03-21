Breaking News
COVID-19 case in Bay County

Panama City, FLA (WMBB) – According to the 10:00 a.m. update of the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, there is one positive case of COVID-19 in Bay County. The patient is a 47-year-old male non-Florida resident from Texas.

There are 5 more pending tests in Bay County. 16 people have tested negative. In an ALERT-BAY release, the Florida Department of Health in Bay County stated that DOH-Bay is now “conducting a contact investigation and working on identifying and notifying individuals who will need to self monitor for symptoms for a 14 day period.” 

“DOH-Bay has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Bay County Emergency Management and medical providers to prepare response activities in the event we were to see cases in Bay,” officials wrote.

According to their map, the department has tested 22 people for coronavirus. The results are 1 positive, 16 negative and 5 cases are awaiting results.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. today. News 13 plans to carry that live on-air and online.

The Department of Health released more information about COVID-19. That information is below:

COVID-19 symptoms and treatment 

The symptoms of COVID-19 can mirror illnesses such as influenza. Patients with COVID-19 typically display symptoms such as fever (100.4°F or higher), cough, and/or shortness of breath within 2 to 14 days of exposure to the virus. Approximately 80% of those affected with COVID-19 report mild to moderate illness and experience a complete recovery. Some experience more severe illness. People who are more vulnerable to the illness include individuals who are over age 65 with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised, ill or have underlying chronic health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.  

Many cases of COVID-19 can be managed at home by treating symptoms, and this is encouraged. However, if you develop worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or inability to drink fluids, contact 911 and advise them of your symptoms as you may need treatment at a hospital.  

COVID-19 overview, symptoms, and general prevention 

COVID-19 is a new type of coronavirus; coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals. Other coronaviruses include the common cold and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). COVID-19 is believed to have emerged from an animal source and is now capable of spreading from person-to-person. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19.  

  
For more Information on COVID-19 

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19  website. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.  

You can view the entire map here.

