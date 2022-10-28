PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new spook in town called ‘Sinister Shadows.’

A couple of cousins decided to make use of their late grandfather’s property by jumping into the haunted house business. They said it’s gone pretty well in their first weeks of operation.

They’re hoping to knock hundreds maybe thousands of peoples’ socks off Halloween weekend to wrap up their first season in Panama City.

Clowns, chainsaws, and chunks of ‘human flesh’ are the main focus of this scare.

Co-owner of the haunted house Thomas St. Angelo said it was a slower opening day than they hoped. But he said they’re new to the business and the event has only gotten better and more detailed every night.

“It’s come a long way and we’re hoping that we can turn this into something good for years to come,” St. Angelo said. “It’s part of a bigger plan but this is just a trial run if you will to get us where we need to go.”

Admission costs $15 per person. They accept cash and cards.

A portion of the proceeds will go to a Bay County Sheriff’s Office junior program.

Sinister Shadow owners said there will be a barbecue, movies, and a free photo booth at the event.

It’s located at 4600 College Station Road off Highway 231.