Court records detail statements from suspects in Marianna murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Devin Michael Knight, Gabriel Clemons and Ramaryia Keys all played a role in the tragic death of a Graceville man, according to courthouse records.

The victim’s family said their loved one was mentally challenged.

Court records detail the statements of the alleged criminals. Here’s what’s in those reports.

Knight told investigators the victim and Clemons got into a fight outside of a camper on Skyview Road. He said the argument over money.

Then, Clemons allegedly hit the victim in the head with a heavy object.

Records then note the victim was put into a bathtub where he later died.

One or more suspects carried the victim outside. Knight said he and Keys put debris over the body.

Keys said Knight piled wood on top of the body and set it on fire.

According to Keys, she, Knight and Clemons then all went inside and did drugs afterward.