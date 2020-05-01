Court proceedings continue through virtual hearings

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Social distancing is becoming a way of life and impacting more than shopping centers and grocery stores. It’s also making judges, attorneys and clerks do their jobs a little differently.

The 14th Judicial Circuit covers six counties across the panhandle and is close to operating 100% on Zoom.

“The chief justice has us under his most current emergency order that we will have no in-person hearings until after May 29, that may be extended or modified to phase in when we can start to bring in some limited numbers of persons back to the courthouse for their protection and for the protection of the courts as well as the attorneys and others,” said Chief Judge Christopher Patterson.

Until then, Patterson says they are doing all their hearings virtually through Zoom.

“We have for about a month been doing a number of criminal cases virtually. First appearances, arraignments, motions, and any pleas. We’re also doing dependency, children that may be at risk and we’re handing those hearings that way,” Patterson said.

Patterson says they have laid out basic rules of etiquette when it comes to these virtual appearances but there are still some issues.

“It does require that we keep things slower. More deliberate and ensuring that the attorneys are maintaining proper professionalism and decorem by doing so,” he said.

He says things that would normally take about five minutes inside a courtroom could now take 10 so the judges have been adjusting their dockets to ensure enough time for each case.

They have also had to use different ways to get the court back in order if things get out of hand at all.

“We have the ability to mute people if they are getting out of order. For example getting loud and can’t hear the other speak. We also have the ability to place people into breakout rooms and let them for example talk to each other if an attorney and client are having some difficulties.”

This goes for all defendants who are in custody inside the county jails.

“We have done no out of custody work here for 6-7 weeks and that is going to be causing a backlog once the doors re-open so we’re trying to encourage the defense attorneys, in particular, let’s do an out of custody docket. Let’s have your clients appear by Zoom and let’s see if we can effectively do that. I think we’re about two weeks away from doing one of those tests.”

Another thing that is being put on hold is jury trials. As dozens of people can be in the courtroom at one time during a jury selection, having even one call for duty would violate CDC health guidelines.

“June is the first time where we may potentially have jury trials but there are a number of factors that we’re dealing wit. First and foremost is, the availability of jurors and whether or not, under the Governor’s guidelines separate from ours, whether or not they’re allowed to congregate in public places of more than 10 people at at time. Secondly, we are always concerned about the availability of witnesses and the attorneys and their health as well so I think conservatively I think we can say we’ll be back to doing some form of jury trials in July. We may be trying some test cases in June.”

Even though it has been a difficult and educational time, Patterson says there are some good things he is noticing.

“Our drug court, our veterans court and our therapeutic justice court here in Bay County. All of those folks continued to appear by Zoom. All of those folks continued to make all of their counseling sessions and are doing their therapy either individually or group so we’ve been very encouraged about getting those folks who are at a medium to high risk level of addiction. We’re happy to get them back and they voluntarily wanted to get back to there is a sense of community in some of these hearings,” he said.

Patterson says they have also started streaming different proceedings on Youtube to allow family members and friends the ability to keep up with their loved ones who are incarcerated.

“We are streaming live on Youtube first appearance hearings, criminal hearings, veterans court, and drug court hearings,” Patterson said.

Keep up with those streams on the 14th Judicial Circuit Youtube channel.

Patterson said the Florida Supreme Court’s Chief Justice has established a working group to try and find ways on how to reopen and try to get back to where the courts were back in February. That process is on going right now.