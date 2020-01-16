Couple arrested in child molestation case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City couple were both charged in a child molestation case.

Gary Thomas, 64, of the 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, is accused of lewd and lascivious molestation on two children between the ages of 12 and 16, according to court records. Thomas touched and grabbed the children over their clothing numerous times against their will, according to an arrest affidavit from the Panama City Police Department.

Elizabeth Thomas

Police added that the victims told Elizabeth Thomas, 48, about the abuse and she failed to report the incidents to law enforcement, make any reasonable effort to protect the victims from further abuse or to prevent Gary Thomas from having access to the children.

Elizabeth Thomas also called one of the children after an investigation into the abuse began and told the victim not to tell investigators what happened or she could become homeless, police wrote.

Elizabeth Thomas is charged with failing to report child abuse, neglecting a child without great harm, obstruction of justice.

Gary Thomas is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.