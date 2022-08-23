BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you were trying to follow results on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, by going to some of the individual county supervisors of elections websites, you may have run into some problems.

The websites crashed at dozens of elections offices around the state.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen says his site went down Tuesday night. This happened in Bay County, but also in other counties throughout Florida.

He said the outages were sporadic over a 15-minute period, beginning just before the polls closed at 6:50 p.m. and ending at 7:03 p.m.

However, Andersen is assuring the public that the technical issues did not in any way affect the actual vote count. It just interrupted his ability to report the numbers to the public.

“The main message is it didn’t affect results. We now have results available again, and the website is up and going. As I said before, if you were sitting here [at the polling office] you got the results immediately. So this is the place you’d come to if you really wanted them. We like the get them on the website as soon as possible, but it’s not an immediate requirement. We were able to upload to the state website, so our information never faltered there,” said Andersen.

As for what caused the outages, he said he has no idea what might have caused it. He expects someone will be looking into the issue.