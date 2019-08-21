County officials investigating traffic issues near Bay Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As the new school year continues, parents are voicing concerns over the traffic flow near Bay Haven Charter Academy and Mosley High School.

Bay Haven’s Chief Education Officer says the traffic issues are something they’ve been dealing with for years.

“I will tell you that the first two weeks, maybe three weeks, are really tough but then parents get into their patterns and we’re able to make adjustments and so on and so forth but we forget from year to year. Parents forget we forget, but yeah it’s gridlock out there right now,” Bolinger said.

He says their parents are extremely involved at their campuses and they’re doing all they can to alleviate dropping off/ picking up process.

“The great thing is, the majority of our parents want to drop off and pick up their children every day and we love seeing that. The bad news is, we have the majority of our parents who want to drop off and pick up their children and that’s what really creates it.”

Bolinger says he encourages all parents to be patient and know the issues will lessen over time.

The Lynn Haven Police Department says they’re working hand in hand with both schools to get the issues handled.

Bay County engineers are conducting research at the intersection to help find a way to increase the traffic flow.

News 13 reached out to Bay District Schools about the matter. They released this statement, “We look forward to continuing to work with our community partners to alleviate traffic concerns for our students, parents, and employees.”