PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Bay County officials released more information about the Bay County wildfire Saturday.

The public information team posted the information to their Facebook page Saturday morning. They added that the information will be updated as more questions arise.

You can find their 11:20 a.m. update below.

Is there a Local State of Emergency?

Bay County has declared a Local State of Emergency.

Is Bay County under a burn ban?

Bay County is under a mandatory burn ban. No burning of any kind is permitted until further notice. Violations are subject to monetary penalties or jail sentences.- We encourage you to monitor local media, the National Weather Service, and Bay County social media.

Are there evacuation orders?

The area from Transmitter Road to Star Avenue between U.S. 231 and U.S. 98 (Tyndall Parkway) is under a mandatory evacuation. About 600 homes have been evacuated. We will notify residents when it is safe to return to their homes in this area via AlertBay, local media, and social media. It is not safe to return home at this time.

What is being done for the Adkins Ave. Fire?

More than 200 firefighters from Bay County and throughout the Panhandle are on the ground working on establishing containment lines and protecting structures. FFS has 70 firefighters operating dozers, tractors, engines, and other heavy equipment.

How big is the Adkins Fire? The fire is currently approximately 1,400 acres and is at 30 percent containment.

When can residents return to their homes?

We will notify residents when it is safe to return to their homes in the evacuation area via AlertBay, local media, and social media. It is NOT safe to return home at this time. Please be patient as first responders battle this dangerous fire.

How many homes were damaged or destroyed?

Fire officials report that two structures were destroyed, and 12 homes have been damaged by the fire. We continue to strive to confirm damages; however, our focus is on containing and stopping the fire.

How can residents receive evacuation or other important notices?

Law enforcement officials are working with fire departments to notify residents in affected areas. It is recommended that residents in the evacuation area leave for their safety due to the fast-changing nature of this wildfire. We recommend that all citizens and visitors sign up for AlertBay at alertbay.org for emergency notifications. Please follow local news media and official social media sites.

Is the Bay County Jail under an evacuation order?

Based on current conditions, there are no evacuation orders for the Bay County Jail.

Are there any road closures?

There are no road closures at this time.

Where can I donate items?

Donations of food and water may be dropped at Hiland Park Baptist Church located at 2611 US-231, Panama City. We are NOT accepting household or clothing items.

Where can I make monetary donations?

Monetary donations can be made at rebuildbaycounty.org.How can I sign up to be a volunteer?- You can sign up to volunteer at rebuildbaycounty.org.

Can I fly my drone?

FFS planes and helicopters will be in the air again today. Please do not fly drones, as it impedes progress. A temporary fly restriction is in place.

We are planning on coming into the area for vacation. Should we still come?

Bay County cannot make that decision for you. This situation is fluid and subject to change at a moment’s notice. Please continue to monitor news media, the National Weather Service, and Bay County Emergency Management for the most current information. Sign up for emergency alerts at AlertBay.org.

Where can I get updates on what the county is doing during for the Adkins Ave Fire?

To receive updates on county actions during a disaster like a wildfire, follow our social media accounts and sign up for emergency notifications on AlertBay at AlertBay.org.Bay County Emergency Services Twitter: https://twitter.com/BayCountyEM Bay County Emergency Services Website: http://www.baycountyfl.gov/164/Emergency-Services Florida Forest Services-Chipola Twitter: https://twitter.com/FFS_Chipola Bay County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.facebook.com/BayCountySO

What if I have a medical or functional need?

If you have a medical or functional need, please register on the special needs shelter website: https://snr.floridadisaster.org/Signin?client=bay.