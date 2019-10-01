County commissioners react to FEMA reimbursement

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael created more than 16 million cubic yards of debris in Bay County alone, and the clean up is costing about 300 million dollars.

On Monday though, Senator Marco Rubio’s office announced FEMA is reimbursing the county $159.8 million for debris removal.

News 13 spoke to County Commissioner, Philip ‘Grif’ Griffitts about the news. He says they’ve been working tirelessly to get this done and just happy to see results.

“It’s a big load. It really takes a load off, everybody. We’ve all been worried about it, we knew we were writing some big checks and we knew they had to be paid first before the reimbursement came in so it’s good to see that the process is working and it’s working, it seems, much faster than it has in previous storms around the country,” Griffitts said.

He says while this only covers about half the costs, Griffitts expects more reimbursements in the future.

“So if the process for this reimbursement goes similar for the second batch, we hope to have that money in short order as well. We’ve established a great relationship with them over the last few months and it seems to be working out well for everybody,” Griffitts said.