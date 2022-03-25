WASHINGTON/HOLMES COUNTIES, Fla. (WMBB) — County officials are getting excited for the chance to polish their areas.

Holmes and Washington Counties are anticipating a combined estimate of $8 million in state appropriations.

“What really helped us this year is we had about $6 billion more to work with than we ever had before,” State Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City) said.

Vernon could get more than $1 million for a septage receiving station.

And Washington County officials could receive nearly $1 million to improve their agriculture center.

Holmes County officials said they’re most excited about the possibility of renovating their old ag center.

“The roof was falling in,” Sen. Gainer said. “The place was in very bad repair so we were able to do something with all of that for the people in Holmes County.”

Officials are hoping to turn it into a joint-use building for EMS and the sheriff’s office.

And Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay might also receive $1 million.

“Our plan is to build a new state-of-the-art multi-specialty clinic on our campus,” Doctors Memorial Hospital Physician CEO Huy Nguyen said. “Probably about 10,000 sq. ft. plus”

Dr. Nguyen said this would house their cardiologists, primary care clinic, and possibly more.

“We’re running out of space for our ambition,” Nguyen said. “You know, we’re more ambitious than we actually are.”

This new medical office building could make room for those ambitions.

Dr. Nguyen said the hospital served 49 zip codes at the start of the pandemic. Some of those patients coming all the way from North Georgia.

Senator Gainer said they deserve this upgrade.

“A very good little hospital helped us during the pandemic and I was so glad that we were able to kind of return the favor,” Gainer said.

Governor Ron DeSantis can still kill any of these projects with a line-item veto before signing the budget.

He has until July 1st.

The full list of Washington and Holmes Counties appropriations are below:

Holmes County Extension Facility $325,000

Holmes County Agriculture Center $250,000

Homes County Consolidated Government Efficiency Center $4,000,000

Holmes County Public Safety Center $500,000

Doctors Memorial – Rural Health Care Clinic $1,000,000

Washington County Agricultural Center Improvements $849,000

City of Vernon Septage Receiving Station $1,075,000

Crystal Lake Environmental Mitigation Project $460,166