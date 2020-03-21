Council members call for stricter enforcement on beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — During Friday’s emergency meeting, the Panama City Beach City Council voted to close the beach for seven days.

Council members say they did this in hopes to keep COVID-19 out of Bay County.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mayor Mike Thomas and councilman Hector Solis shared their concerns with the law enforcement being taken on the sands.

Thomas dates the issues back years when Spring Break was out of hand. He shared his experience working alongside multiple Panama City Beach Police Chiefs as well as Bay County Sheriffs.

The two elected officials say the laws in place have not been as strictly enforced as they should’ve been.

This week, a large crowd of young tourists was seen gathered on the beach after a guideline was given to prohibit groups larger than 10. In the video, Panama City Beach Police Officers were standing by.

“A quarter of a mile stretch of beach. That’s the same quarter of a mile stretch of the beach during spring break that we had trouble, the same one we had everything else. Everytime we had the same problem. I do not think it is so much the spring breakers. I do not think it is so much the virus. I think its an enforcement problem,” Thomas said during the meeting.

Solis echoed the statement and shared what he has noticed on the beach this week.

“Because if we don’t start to enforce, you are going to see other problems next year. That group of spring breakers that was out there, I guarantee 80% were drinking,” Solis said.

News 13 spoke with current Chief, Drew Whitman after the meeting to talk about how the closed beaches ordinance will be enforced.

“We have 55 beach accesses inside the city limits, there’s a few more. Some are private so we’re going to post those tonight, we’re going to put up fencing. We’re going to start those at 7:00 and it’ll say due to COVID-19 beaches are closed. Public beaches are closed. Public beach accesses are closed. At the same time, we’ll be putting some of our trucks and ATVs on the beach, educating people on the beach,” Whitman said.

Whitman says he hopes they don’t have to but they will arrest individuals if needed.

The ordinance is in effect for seven days unless extended by the council.