Council approves park ordinance in city

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — During Thursday night’s city council meeting, the elected officials unanimously passed an ordinance to bring more parks to Panama City Beach.

The new ordinance will require anyone building a residential area to have a park for every three acres of land.

Mayor Mike Thomas says as the city grows, he hopes this will bring more residents together.

“We think it stops traffic some. It gives people something to do in their neighborhood, it brings people together in their neighborhoods. It’s a nice place to have little birthday parties and things in there. It’s just a good community,” he said.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately.

“The City’s Planning Board finds that the community would benefit from the creation of passive, walk to neighborhood parks. Neighborhoods with parks have been shown to have an increase in property values as prospective buyers value such amenities, and neighborhood parks facilitate a physical activity that provides health benefits to the entire community. The City’s Planning Board proposes that residential subdivisions involving 3 or more acres provide at least 5% of the subdivided acreage as dedicated neighborhood parkland, which shall be privately owned and maintained for the benefit of the neighborhood. The Planning Board considered this Ordinance at their October 9, 2019 meeting and recommended approval. This ordinance was also discussed by the Planning Board and the City Council at their joint workshop on October 24, 2019. This ordinance was considered and approved on first reading on November 14, 2019. Notice of a public hearing and second reading was published on November 25, 2019.”

You can read the full ordinance here. The topic was ‘regular agenda item two.”