COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Cottondale man was killed when struck a deer while driving an ATV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, troopers wrote in a news release.

The 46-year-old man was headed east on North Road when he struck a deer that was standing in the road, they added. He was ejected from the ATV and died from his injuries, troopers added.