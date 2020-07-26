Cottondale FFA chapter holding annual silent live auction online

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB)– From now until July 31, the Cottondale Future Farmers of America chapter is holding their annual live, silent auction virtually through Facebook.

The Cottondale FFA is an agriculture based student organization at Cottondale High School, connecting students interested in agriculture and leadership with resources and oppurtunities.

Due to COVID-19, they had to cancel their annual banquet, but are still holding the silent auction fundraiser and awards ceremony online.

Participants are able to bid on items in the comment sections. Plenty of different things are being auctioned off like baked goods, clothing items, Disney World Passes and more.

The auction will be going on until 5 p.m. central time on July 31.

Items can be picked up at the Cottondale High School FFA room after 12 p.m. on Monday Aug. 3 , or be arranged to be picked up or delivered.

People interested in participating in the auction can find it by clicking here.