Coronavirus causes Margaret K. Lewis to delay start of school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Margaret K. Lewis is delaying the start of school because of coronavirus issue among staff members.

The Eagles were scheduled to begin school Tuesday with the rest of the district but are now shut down until Monday, Aug. 16, “due to a high incidence of quarantining with our staff and a few unfilled positions.”

“With more than 173 students, and 20 staff positions vacant at this time due to quarantines and vacancies, we simply don’t feel it’s in the best interest of our students to return to school on Tuesday,” officials wrote. “As you know, many of our students require one-to-one assistance and it’s not safe to have those students on campus if we cannot provide that level of care and support.”

The school also cancelled orientation and said teachers would be contacting parents and students individually this week to answer any questions.