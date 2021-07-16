Coronavirus cases double in Bay County

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The number of positive coronavirus cases doubled from 261 cases in the week of July 2 to 580 cases this week, according to numbers released by the Florida Department of Health.

The state of Florida no longer provides daily updates but weekly reports are made available on Fridays. Bay County is seeing about 82 cases each day according to the report.

About 41 percent of people over 12 in Bay County are currently vaccinated according to the report.

The virus killed 59 people in Florida this week and killed a total of 38,388 Floridians so far.

You can read the full report here.