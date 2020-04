PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Saturday morning about the coronavirus in the state.

Here are some takeaways:

18,494: Total number of cases in Florida.

438: Deaths of Florida residents.

2,528 Florida residents hospitalized.

36 Bay County Cases

5 Calhoun County Case

1 Gulf County Case

2 Holmes County Case

5 Jackson County Cases

91 Okaloosa County Cases

3 Washington County Case

27 Walton County Cases