Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, January 6

Bay County

Total Cases: 12,654, 183 case increase

Residents: 12,145, 172 case increase

Non-Residents: 509, 11 case increase

Deaths: 214, no increase

Hospitalizations: 561, 8 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 803, 8 case increase

Residents: 802, 8 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 977, 13 case increase

Residents: 956, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, 1 case increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 12, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,409, 20 case increase

Residents: 1,390, 19 case increase

Non-Residents: 19, 1 case increase

Deaths: 29, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 77, 3 case increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,316, 3 case increase

Residents: 1,314, 3 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 53, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,860, 58 case increase

Residents: 4,802, 58 case increase

Non-Residents: 58, no increase

Deaths: 120, no increase

Hospitalizations: 277, no increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,826, 60 case increase

Residents: 1,797, 60 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 68, 6 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,245, 74 case increase

Residents: 4,713, 68 case increase

Non-Residents: 532, 6 case increase

Deaths: 51, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 215, 9 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 13,571, 200 case increase

Residents: 13,427, 195 case increase

Non-Residents: 143, 8 increase

Deaths: 238, 6 case increase

Hospitalizations: 533, 6 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,086, 29 case increase

Residents: 2,066, 29 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 121, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,409,906, 17,783 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,385,040, 17,262 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 64,321, 439 case increase

Resident Deaths: 22,317, 129 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 330, 3 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 86,914,597, 1,404,024 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,877,219, 14,154 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 48,672,826

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 21,213,347, 263,876 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 359,784, 4,134 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.