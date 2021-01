Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, January 20

Bay County

Total Cases: 14,381, 127 case increase

Residents: 13,787, 123 case increase

Non-Residents: 594, 4 case increase

Deaths: 257, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 626, 3 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 945, 4 case increase

Residents: 944, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,132, 5 case increase

Residents: 1,108, 5 case increase

Non-Residents: 24, no increase

Deaths: 5, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 25, 2 case increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,570, 9 case increase

Residents: 1,551, 9 case increase

Non-Residents: 19, no increase

Deaths: 31, no increase

Hospitalizations: 81, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,455, 10 case increase

Residents: 1,453, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 33, no increase

Hospitalizations: 53, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,383, 23 case increase

Residents: 5,323, 23 case increase

Non-Residents: 60, no increase

Deaths: 128, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 303, 3 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,987, 12 case increase

Residents: 1,956, 11 case increase

Non-Residents: 33, 3 case increase

Deaths: 33, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 74, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,915, 41 case increase

Residents: 5,333, 40 case increase

Non-Residents: 582, 1 case increase

Deaths: 60, no increase

Hospitalizations: 237, 1 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 15,451, 169 case increase

Residents: 15,279, 169 case increase

Non-Residents: 171, 1 case increase

Deaths: 264, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 586, 10 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,295, 13 case increase

Residents: 2,274, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 125, 1 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,601,011, 11,914 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,571,840, 11,825 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 68,932, 454 case increase

Resident Deaths: 24,578, 142 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 387, 3 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 96,563,635, 625,458 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,067,143, 17,330 case increase

Total recovered globally: 53,238,373

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 24,331,161, 144,803 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 403,952, 3,930 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.