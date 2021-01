Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, January 13

Bay County

Total Cases: 13,577, 139 case increase

Residents: 13,017, 129 case increase

Non-Residents: 560, 10 case increase

Deaths: 239, 6 case increase

Hospitalizations: 597, 13 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 890, 9 case increase

Residents: 889, 9 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 19, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,058, 10 case increase

Residents: 1,034, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 24, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 19, 3 case increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,501, 18 case increase

Residents: 1,483, 17 case increase

Non-Residents: 18, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 81, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,410, 11 case increase

Residents: 1,408, 11 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 32, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 53, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,160, 58 case increase

Residents: 5,101, 58 case increase

Non-Residents: 59, no increase

Deaths: 122, no increase

Hospitalizations: 282, 1 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,923, 20 case increase

Residents: 1,894, 20 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, 2 case increase

Deaths: 31, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 72, 1 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,648, 55 case increase

Residents: 5,083, 50 case increase

Non-Residents: 565, 5 case increase

Deaths: 58, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 230, 2 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 14,642, 329 case increase

Residents: 14,479, 134 case increase

Non-Residents: 162, 1 case increase

Deaths: 251, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 551, 4 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,197, 18 case increase

Residents: 2,177, 18 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 122, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,517,472, 13,990

Florida Residents: 1,476,484, 13,664 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 66,634, 430 case increase

Resident Deaths: 23,396, 169 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 363, 5 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 92,162,781, 864,021 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,974,091, 19,708 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 50,919,146

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 23,029,450, 289,090 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 383,939, 5,090 case increase

