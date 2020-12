Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 30

Bay County

Total Cases: 11,753, 213 case increase

Residents: 11,302, 197 case increase

Non-Residents: 451, 16 case increase

Deaths: 205, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 538, 13 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 741, 20 case increase

Residents: 740, 20 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 892, 10 case increase

Residents: 874, 6 case increase

Non-Residents: 18, 4 increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 11, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,317, 17 case increase

Residents: 1,301, 27 case increase

Non-Residents: 16, no increase

Deaths: 27, no increase

Hospitalizations: 74, 1 case increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,208, 25 case increase

Residents: 1,206, 25 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 28, No case increase

Hospitalizations: 50, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,596, 40 case increase

Residents: 4,540, 41 case increase

Non-Residents: 56, no increase

Deaths: 118, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 271, 1 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,628, 13 case increase

Residents: 1,599, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, No case increase

Deaths: 25, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 61, 2 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 4,818, 61 case increase

Residents: 4,352, 46 case increase

Non-Residents: 466, 22 case increase

Deaths: 46, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 202, 3 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 12,663, 183 case increase

Residents: 12,532, 182 case increase

Non-Residents: 130, 1 case increase

Deaths: 226, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 516, 10 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 1,936, 17 case increase

Residents: 1,919, 17 case increase

Non-Residents: 17, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 120, no case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,306,123, 13,871 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,283,701, 13,638 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 62,508, 366 case increase

Resident Deaths: 21,546, 137 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 311, 2 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 82,456,204, 688,429 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,799,493, 15,114 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 46,568,722

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 19,653,653, 184,882 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 340,956, 3,746 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.