Coronavirus by the numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 23

Bay County

Total Cases: 10,978, 172 case increase

Residents: 10,558, 165 case increase

Non-Residents: 420, 7 case increase

Deaths: 196, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 514, 7 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 692, 8 case increase

Residents: 691, 8 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 17, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 860, no increase

Residents: 847, no increase

Non-Residents: 13, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 11, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,232, 10 case increase

Residents: 1,217, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 15, no increase

Deaths: 27, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 69, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,102, 44 case increase

Residents: 1,100, 21 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 26, no increase

Hospitalizations: 49, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,391, 8 case increase

Residents: 4,334, 8 case increase

Non-Residents: 57, no increase

Deaths: 111, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 263, 1 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,518, 16 case increase

Residents: 1,492, 16 case increase

Non-Residents: 26, no increase

Deaths: 22, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 56, 3 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 4,523, 38 case increase

Residents: 4,109, 34 case increase

Non-Residents: 414, 4 case increase

Deaths: 42, no increase

Hospitalizations: 194, 6 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 11,961, 209 case increase

Residents: 11,836, 207 case increase

Non-Residents: 124, 2 case increase

Deaths: 215, no increase

Hospitalizations: 491, 3 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 1,830, 24 case increase

Residents: 1,813, 24 case increase

Non-Residents: 17, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 114, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,223,015, 10,434 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,202,660, 10,204 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 60,471, 319 case increase

Resident Deaths: 20,754, 74 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 298, 2 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 78,471,775, 562,971 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,725,959, 11,505 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 44,219,799

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 18,381,991, 191,218 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 325,097, 2,889 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.