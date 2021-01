Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, January 5

Bay County

Total Cases: 12,471, 111 case increase

Residents: 11,973, 114 case increase

Non-Residents: 498, no increase

Deaths: 214, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 553, 2 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 795, 28 case increase

Residents: 794, 28 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 964, 14 case increase

Residents: 944, 14 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 12, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,389, 26 case increase

Residents: 1,371, 26 case increase

Non-Residents: 18, no increase

Deaths: 28, no increase

Hospitalizations: 74, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,313, 26 case increase

Residents: 1,311, 26 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 53, 1 case increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,802, 30 case increase

Residents: 4,744, 30 case increase

Non-Residents: 58, no increase

Deaths: 120, no increase

Hospitalizations: 277, 3 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,766, 20 case increase

Residents: 1,737, 20 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 62, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,171, 58 case increase

Residents: 4,645, 52 case increase

Non-Residents: 526, 6 case increase

Deaths: 50, no increase

Hospitalizations: 206, 1 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 13,371, 103 case increase

Residents: 13,232, 241 case increase

Non-Residents: 138, no increase

Deaths: 232, no increase

Hospitalizations: 527, 2 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,057, 9 case increase

Residents: 2,037, 8 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, 1 case increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 121, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,392,123, 15,451 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,367,778, 15,556 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 63,882, 377 case increase

Resident Deaths: 22,188, 98 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 327, 2 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 85,510,573, 655,199 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,863,065, 13,859 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 48,408,587

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 20,949,471, 200,665 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 355,650, 3,005 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.