Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, January 26

Bay County

Total Cases: 15,681, 108 case increase

Residents: 15,060, 98 case increase

Non-Residents: 621, 10 case increase

Deaths: 274, 8 case increase

Hospitalizations: 656, 10 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 971, 4 case increase

Residents: 970, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,194, 5 case increase

Residents: 1,165, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, 1 case increase

Deaths: 10, no increase

Hospitalizations: 26, 1 case increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,636, 2 case increase

Residents: 1,616, 3 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 32, no increase

Hospitalizations: 83, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,502, 13 case increase

Residents: 1,500, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 36, no increase

Hospitalizations: 55, 1 case increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,558, 31 case increase

Residents: 5,495, 30 case increase

Non-Residents: 63, 1 case increase

Deaths: 130, no increase

Hospitalizations: 315, 1 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,029, 8 case increase

Residents: 1,998, 8 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 34, no increase

Hospitalizations: 76, 1 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,094, 28 case increase

Residents: 5,523, 54 case increase

Non-Residents: 599, 1 case increase

Deaths: 64, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 249, 1 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 16,135, 147 case increase

Residents: 15,954, 145 case increase

Non-Residents: 180, 2 case increase

Deaths: 277, no increase

Hospitalizations: 608, 5 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,381, 6 case increase

Residents: 2,360, 6 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, no increase

Deaths: 31, no increase

Hospitalizations: 126, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,667,763, 9,594 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,637,296, 9,466 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 70,802, 456 case increase

Resident Deaths: 25,673, 227 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 407, 4 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 100,201,258, 683,407 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,154,530

Total recovered globally: 55,316,924

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 25,424,174, 235,446 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 424,690, 4,994 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.