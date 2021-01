Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, January 12

Bay County

Total Cases: 13,438, 135 case increase

Residents: 12,888, 125 case increase

Non-Residents: 550, 10 case increase

Deaths: 233, 6 case increase

Hospitalizations: 584, 10 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 881, 17 case increase

Residents: 880, 17 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 19, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,048, 26 case increase

Residents: 1,024, 26 case increase

Non-Residents: 24, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 16, 1 case increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,485, 23 case increase

Residents: 1,466, 22 case increase

Non-Residents: 19, 1 case increase

Deaths: 30, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 81, 3 case increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,399, 14 case increase

Residents: 1,397, 14 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 53, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,102, 44 case increase

Residents: 5,043, 44 case increase

Non-Residents: 59, no increase

Deaths: 122, no increase

Hospitalizations: 281, no increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,903, 16 case increase

Residents: 1,874, 16 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 71, 1 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,593, 78 case increase

Residents: 5,033, 75 case increase

Non-Residents: 560, 3 case increase

Deaths: 57, no increase

Hospitalizations: 228, 1 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 14,313, 194 case increase

Residents: 14,345, 188 case increase

Non-Residents: 161, 6 case increase

Deaths: 248, no increase

Hospitalizations: 547, 4 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,179, 13 case increase

Residents: 2,159, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 122, 1 case increaese

Florida’s total cases: 1,503,482, 14,896

Florida Residents: 1,476,484, 14,5226 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 66,204, 408 case increase

Resident Deaths: 23,227, 156 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 358, 5 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 91,298,760, 572,949 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,954,383, 12,240 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 50,473,596

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 22,740,360, 199,391 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 378,849, 3,473 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.