Coronavirus by the numbers for Tuesday, February 23

Bay County

Total Cases: 18,354, 61 case increase

Residents: 17,665, 59 case increase

Non-Residents: 689, 2 case increase

Deaths: 339, 4 case increase

Hospitalizations: 779, 5 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,036, no increase

Residents: 1,035, no increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 15, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,273, no increase

Residents: 1,243, no increase

Non-Residents: 30, no increase

Deaths: 13, no increase

Hospitalizations: 27, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,847, 7 case increase

Residents: 1,825, 7 case increase

Non-Residents: 23, no increase

Deaths: 37, no increase

Hospitalizations: 94, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,603, 1 case increase

Residents: 1,600, 1 case increase

Non-Residents: 3, no increase

Deaths: 39, no increase

Hospitalizations: 58, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,874, 3 case increase

Residents: 5,812, 3 case increase

Non-Residents: 62, no increase

Deaths: 147, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 341, no increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,162, no increase

Residents: 2,131, no increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 43, no increase

Hospitalizations: 79, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,946, 28 case increase

Residents: 6,222, 21 case increase

Non-Residents: 724, 7 case increase

Deaths: 80

Hospitalizations: 283, no increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 18,467, 63 case increase

Residents: 18,275, 61 case increase

Non-Residents: 191, 2 case increase

Deaths: 321, no increase

Hospitalizations: 680, no increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,601, 2 case increase

Residents: 2,581, 2 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 41, no increase

Hospitalizations: 132, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,878,533, 5,610 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,844,228, 5,483 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 78,212, 308 case increase

Florida Resident Deaths: 30,213, 148 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 536, 6 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 112,085,967, 452,347 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,484,865, 13,527 case increase

Total recovered globally: 63,267,510

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,257,908, 89,173 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 502,594, 2,815 case increase

