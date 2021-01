Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, January 7

Bay County

Total Cases: 12,839, 185 case increase

Residents: 12,312, 167 case increase

Non-Residents: 527, 18 case increase

Deaths: 219, 5 case increase

Hospitalizations: 567, 6 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 827, 24 case increase

Residents: 826, 24 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 992, 15 case increase

Residents: 971, 15 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 12, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,424, 15 case increase

Residents: 1,406, 16 case increase

Non-Residents: 18, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 77, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,356, 40 case increase

Residents: 1,354, 40 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 29, no increase

Hospitalizations: 53, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,948, 88 case increase

Residents: 4,889, 87 case increase

Non-Residents: 59, 1 case increase

Deaths: 120, no increase

Hospitalizations: 278, 1 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,839, 13 case increase

Residents: 1,810, 13 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 30, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 69, 1 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,339, 94 case increase

Residents: 4,795, 82 case increase

Non-Residents: 544, 12 case increase

Deaths: 52, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 216, 1 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 13,756, 185 case increase

Residents: 13,609, 182 case increase

Non-Residents: 146, 3 increase

Deaths: 240, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 537, 4 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,118, 32 case increase

Residents: 2,096, 30 case increase

Non-Residents: 22, 2 case increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 121, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,429,722, 19,816 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,404,374, 19,334 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 64,704, 383 case increase

Resident Deaths: 22,481, 164 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 336, 6 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 87,654,861, 740,264 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,891,260, 14,014 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 48,945,110

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 21,416,016, 202,669 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 362,983, 3,199 case increase

