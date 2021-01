Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, January 28

Bay County

Total Cases: 16,167

Residents: 15,534

Non-Residents: 633

Deaths: 281

Hospitalizations: 670

Liberty County

Total Cases: 982

Residents: 981

Non-Residents: 1

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 22

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,202

Residents: 1,173

Non-Residents: 29

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 27

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,663

Residents: 1,643

Non-Residents: 20

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 84

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,516

Residents: 1,514

Non-Residents: 2

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 55

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,598

Residents: 5,535

Non-Residents: 63

Deaths: 133

Hospitalizations: 317

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,047

Residents: 2,016

Non-Residents: 31

Deaths: 34

Hospitalizations: 76

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,200

Residents: 5,597

Non-Residents: 603

Deaths: 66

Hospitalizations: 256

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 16,402

Residents: 16,291

Non-Residents: 182

Deaths: 283

Hospitalizations: 614

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,428

Residents: 2,407

Non-Residents: 21

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 126

Florida’s total cases: 1,687,594

Florida Residents: 1,656,697

Resident Hospitalizations: 71,535

Non-Resident Deaths: 421

Total confirmed cases globally: 101,211,750

Total deaths globally: 2,183,169

Total recovered globally: 55,917,570

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 25,680,413

Total deaths in the U.S.: 431,129

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.