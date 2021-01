Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, January 21

Bay County

Total Cases: 14,952, 571 case increase

Residents: 14,353, 566 case increase

Non-Residents: 599, 5 case increase

Deaths: 258, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 633, 7 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 952, 7 case increase

Residents: 951, 7 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,153, 21 case increase

Residents: 1,129, 21 case increase

Non-Residents: 24, no increase

Deaths: 6, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 25, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,588, 18 case increase

Residents: 1,569, 18 case increase

Non-Residents: 19, no increase

Deaths: 31, no increase

Hospitalizations: 81, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,471, 16 case increase

Residents: 1,469, 16 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 33, no increase

Hospitalizations: 53, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,437, 54 case increase

Residents: 5,376, 53 case increase

Non-Residents: 61, 1 case increase

Deaths: 128, no increase

Hospitalizations: 310, 7 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,998, 11 case increase

Residents: 1,967, 11 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 33, no increase

Hospitalizations: 75, 1 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,948, 33 case increase

Residents: 5,367, 34 case increase

Non-Residents: 581, no increase

Deaths: 61, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 240, 3 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 15,549, 98 case increase

Residents: 15,375, 96 case increase

Non-Residents: 173, 2 case increase

Deaths: 264, no increase

Hospitalizations: 590, 4 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,315, 20 case increase

Residents: 2,294, 20 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 126, 1 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,613,884, 12,873 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,584,442, 12,602 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 69,282, 350 case increase

Resident Deaths: 24,739, 161 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 389, 2 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 97,308,604, 744,969 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,085,095, 17,952 case increase

Total recovered globally: 53,637,920

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 24,570,340, 239,179 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 408,877, 4,925 case increase

