Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, February 25

Bay County

Total Cases: 18,530

Residents: 17,830

Non-Residents: 700

Deaths: 339

Hospitalizations: 793

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,039

Residents: 1,038

Non-Residents: 1

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 22

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,278

Residents: 1,247

Non-Residents: 31

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 27

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,860

Residents: 1,837

Non-Residents: 23

Deaths: 37

Hospitalizations: 94

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,607

Residents: 1,604

Non-Residents: 3

Deaths: 40

Hospitalizations: 58

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,891

Residents: 5,829

Non-Residents: 62

Deaths: 147

Hospitalizations: 342

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,170

Residents: 2,139

Non-Residents: 31

Deaths: 44

Hospitalizations: 79

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,996

Residents: 6,268

Non-Residents: 728

Deaths: 80

Hospitalizations: 285

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 18,662

Residents: 18,469

Non-Residents: 192

Deaths: 327

Hospitalizations: 683

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,616

Residents: 2,596

Non-Residents: 20

Deaths: 41

Hospitalizations: 133

Florida’s total cases: 1,892,301

Florida Residents: 1,857,970

Resident Hospitalizations: 78,744

Florida Resident Deaths: 30,478

Non-Resident Deaths: 540

Total confirmed cases globally: 112,981,257

Total deaths globally: 2,507,271

Total recovered globally: 63,708,596

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,410,902

Total deaths in the U.S.: 508,114

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.