Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, February 11

Bay County

Total Cases: 17,721, 87 case increase

Residents: 17,051, 87 case increase

Non-Residents: 670, no increase

Deaths: 314, 6 case increase

Hospitalizations: 739, 2 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,019, 5 case increase

Residents: 1,018, 5 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,265, 1 case increase

Residents: 1,236, 1 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 11, no increase

Hospitalizations: 27, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,784, 5 case increase

Residents: 1,761, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 23, no increase

Deaths: 35, no increase

Hospitalizations: 91, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,574, 5 case increase

Residents: 1,571, 5 case increase

Non-Residents: 3, no increase

Deaths: 36, no increase

Hospitalizations: 56, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,791, 9 case increase

Residents: 5,728, 9 case increase

Non-Residents: 63, no increase

Deaths: 138, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 334, 1 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,139, 12 case increase

Residents: 2,108, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 41, no increase

Hospitalizations: 79, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,746, 22 case increase

Residents: 6,058, 22 case increase

Non-Residents: 688, no increase

Deaths: 76, no increase

Hospitalizations: 275, 3 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 17,757, 91 case increase

Residents: 17,571, 91 case increase

Non-Residents: 185, no increase

Deaths: 301, no increase

Hospitalizations: 654, 3 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,554, 11 case increase

Residents: 2,534, 11 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 38, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 129, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,806,805, 8,525 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,774,013, 8,354 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 75,454, 292 case increase

Florida Resident Deaths: 28,382, 174 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 489, 6 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 107,749,090, 569,750 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,366,158, 17,281 case increase

Total recovered globally: 60,257,869

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 27,389,196, 139,610 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 475,221, 5,021 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.