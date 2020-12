Coronavirus by the numbers for Sunday, Dec. 27

Bay County

Total Cases: 11,358, 56 case increase

Residents: 10,931, 54 case increase

Non-Residents: 427, 2 case increase

Deaths: 202, 5 case increase

Hospitalizations: 522, 3 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 714, 6 case increase

Residents: 713, 6 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 877, 1 case increase

Residents: 863, 1 case increase

Non-Residents: 14, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 11, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,268, 4 case increase

Residents: 1,251, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 17, 1 case increase

Deaths: 27, no increase

Hospitalizations: 73, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,159, 3 case increase

Residents: 1,157, 3 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 27, no increase

Hospitalizations: 50, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,492, 10 case increase

Residents: 4,436, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 56, no increase

Deaths: 113, no increase

Hospitalizations: 265, 2 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,590, 7 case increase

Residents: 1,561, 7 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 23, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 58, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 4,681, 30 case increase

Residents: 4,243, 23 case increase

Non-Residents: 438, 7 case increase

Deaths: 43, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 197, 1 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 12,325, 36 case increase

Residents: 12,199, 37 case increase

Non-Residents: 125, no increase

Deaths: 224, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 501, no increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 1,907, 9 case increase

Residents: 1,890, 9 case increase

Non-Residents: 17, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 119, 2 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,271,979, 7,391 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,250,257, 7,157 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 61,459, 171 case increase

Resident Deaths: 21,212, 77 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 302, no increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 80,166,360, 584,804 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,764,215, 9,074 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 45,658,166

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 18,881,783, 256,332 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 333,110, 1,615 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.