Coronavirus by the numbers for Saturday, Jan. 2

Bay County

Total Cases: 12,132, 225 case increase

Residents: 11,652, 210 case increase

Non-Residents: 480, 15 case increase

Deaths: 212, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 549, 3 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 765, 15 case increase

Residents: 764, 15 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 942, 42 case increase

Residents: 922, 40 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, 2 case increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 11, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,351, 18 case increase

Residents: 1,333, 19 case increase

Non-Residents: 18, no increase

Deaths: 27, no increase

Hospitalizations: 74, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,272, 39 case increase

Residents: 1,270, 39 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 29, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 52, 1 case increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,743, 94 case increase

Residents: 4,685, 94 case increase

Non-Residents: 58, no increase

Deaths: 119, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 273, 2 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,727, 89 case increase

Residents: 1,698, 44 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 27, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 61, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,032, 141 case increase

Residents: 4,538, 121 case increase

Non-Residents: 494, 20 case increase

Deaths: 48, no increase

Hospitalizations: 205, 1 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 12,875, 251 case increase

Residents: 12,991, 267 case increase

Non-Residents: 134, 2 case increase

Deaths: 232, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 523, 9 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,017, 46 case increase

Residents: 1,998, 44 case increase

Non-Residents: 19, 2 case increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 120, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,354,833, 31,518case increase

Florida Residents: 1,331,059, 30,531 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 63,148, 280 case increase

Resident Deaths: 21,890, 217 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 320, 3 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 84,505,870, 1,313,206 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,834,511, 21,866 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 47,546,449

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 20,379,264, 485,974 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 349,901, 5,871 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.