Coronavirus by the numbers for Saturday, Dec. 26

Bay County

Total Cases: 11,302, 178 case increase

Residents: 10,877, 174 case increase

Non-Residents: 425, 4 case increase

Deaths: 197, no increase

Hospitalizations: 519, 1 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 708, 4 case increase

Residents: 707, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 18, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 876, 8 case increase

Residents: 862, 8 case increase

Non-Residents: 14, no increase

Deaths: 4, no increase

Hospitalizations: 11, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,264, 11 case increase

Residents: 1,248, 11 case increase

Non-Residents: 16, no increase

Deaths: 27, no increase

Hospitalizations: 73, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,156, 5 case increase

Residents: 1,154, 5 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 27, no increase

Hospitalizations: 50, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 4,482, 53 case increase

Residents: 4,426, 53 case increase

Non-Residents: 56, no increase

Deaths: 113, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 263, no increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,583, 15 case increase

Residents: 1,554, 14 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, 1 case increase

Deaths: 22, no increase

Hospitalizations: 58, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 4,651, 72 case increase

Residents: 4,220, 61 case increase

Non-Residents: 431, 11 case increase

Deaths: 42, no increase

Hospitalizations: 196, no increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 12,289, 188 case increase

Residents: 12,162, 188 case increase

Non-Residents: 127, 1 case increase

Deaths: 223, 8 case increase

Hospitalizations: 501, 5 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 1,898, 30 case increase

Residents: 1,881, 30 case increase

Non-Residents: 17, no increase

Deaths: 30, no increase

Hospitalizations: 117, 3 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,264,588, 17,042 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,243,118, 16,588 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 61,288, 188 case increase

Resident Deaths: 21,135, 140 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 302, 2 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 80,166,360, 892,937 case increase

Total deaths globally: 1,755,141, 14,886 case increase

Total recoveries globally: 45,250,311

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 18,881,783, 256,332 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 331,495, 2,735 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.